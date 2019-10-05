Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,601 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 47,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 99,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,459. The company has a market cap of $247.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

