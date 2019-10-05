Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XR Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.85.

MPC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,115. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $86.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

