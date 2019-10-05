Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,098 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $147.66. 819,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.42 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

