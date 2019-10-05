Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,585,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,530 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 21.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,293,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 226,490 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 207,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 29.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,144,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 259,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

