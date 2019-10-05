Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. 2,367,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,910. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

