SixEleven Price Tops $0.0722 on Exchanges (611)

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. SixEleven has a market capitalization of $34,613.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SixEleven coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, SixEleven has traded 80.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SixEleven Profile

SixEleven (611) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 479,481 coins. SixEleven’s official website is 611project.org. SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin.

SixEleven Coin Trading

SixEleven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SixEleven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SixEleven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SixEleven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

