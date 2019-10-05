Skycoin Trading 18.4% Higher This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $1.15 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00007636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Iquant and C2CX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00193368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.01014748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, C2CX, Cryptopia, Iquant and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

