Slack (NYSE:WORK) Receives $36.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.24.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.97. 6,647,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93. Slack has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $87,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,574.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $118,808,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

