Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Snap from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.37.

SNAP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.52. 33,577,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,102,006. Snap has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 25,594 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $391,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,201,157 shares in the company, valued at $18,377,702.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,780,306 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,073,311.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,958,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,952,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,179,453 shares of company stock worth $88,470,896 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Snap by 116.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 106,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 56.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 135,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

