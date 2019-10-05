Social Send (SEND) Price Tops $0.0033

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Social Send has a market cap of $128,510.00 and $58.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015121 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002843 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005242 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

