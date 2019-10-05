Sociall Market Capitalization Tops $75,824.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Sociall token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Sociall has a market cap of $75,824.00 and $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00192858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.01028716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.