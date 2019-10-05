SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered SolarWinds from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SolarWinds from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a net margin of 67.62% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 184.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.