Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 10,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 57,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $122,127.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.