Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Trading 7.8% Higher

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.37, 359,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,004,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Soliton alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Soliton during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Soliton during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Soliton during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Soliton during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.