Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect BP (NYSE:BP) Share Price

News headlines about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -1.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $46.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

