Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of SRNE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 1,439,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,065. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.40.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.37% and a negative return on equity of 136.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

