Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 11,346 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. 1,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,167. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 62.01% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.67%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

