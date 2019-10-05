Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 423 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,062,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $60.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

