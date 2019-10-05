Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 5,265 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. ValuEngine lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $58.38. 817,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

