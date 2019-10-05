Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 563.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,648,000 after acquiring an additional 620,630 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5,218.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 462,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 454,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after acquiring an additional 431,133 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 122,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

