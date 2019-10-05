Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $25.46 Million Stock Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,391 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 7.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.83% of Hercules Capital worth $25,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.87. Hercules Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

