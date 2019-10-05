Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.24. The stock had a trading volume of 144,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.19 and its 200 day moving average is $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.