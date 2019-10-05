South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

South Plains Financial stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 31,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,706. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.