SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $25,536.00 and $35.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001515 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.