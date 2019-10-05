SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QWLD. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 585.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 76,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84.

