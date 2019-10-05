Sphere (SPHR) Price Tops $0.0706 on Top Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 197.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a total market cap of $881,369.00 and $6,431.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00032373 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00071901 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001557 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00130956 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,132.93 or 1.00342927 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002340 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

