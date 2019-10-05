Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SPEX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Spherix has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.59.

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications.

