Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 188,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,911. Spire has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,194,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Spire by 77.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spire by 39.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Spire by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.