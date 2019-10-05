Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STXB. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 134,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 99,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after buying an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

