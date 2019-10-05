Sport and Leisure (SNL) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Exchanges

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Sport and Leisure token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $178,146.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a token. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,670,125 tokens. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sport and Leisure Token Trading

