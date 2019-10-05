Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge began coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

SPOT traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $116.42. 2,046,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,208. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $169.90. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -194.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.