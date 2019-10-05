Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden."

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Consumer Edge began coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.27.

SPOT traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.03 and a beta of 1.86. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.90.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Spotify by 148.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Spotify by 253.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter worth $73,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

