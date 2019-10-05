Sprouts Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,098.00 (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Sprouts has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $149,931.00 and $2,098.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sprouts coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,717,650,938,868 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

