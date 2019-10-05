Stairway Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 13.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $57,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $125.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,590. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $130.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

