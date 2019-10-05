Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STND traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731. Standard AVB Financial has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $33.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STND. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 171,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 37.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

