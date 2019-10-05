Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 245,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Starbucks by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 252,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 78,288 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

