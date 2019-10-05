State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,046 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Ameren worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 45.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 173.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 752,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 375,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,569. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.