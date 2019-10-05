State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 249,313 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,313 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 153,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

