State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 40,974 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,974 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.53. 488,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,761. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

