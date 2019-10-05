Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SMRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 100,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Stein Mart has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stein Mart during the second quarter valued at $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Stein Mart during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stein Mart by 44.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,507 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

