Steris (NYSE:STE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $142.66. 324,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,616. Steris has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $1,044,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,815 shares of company stock worth $17,720,112. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

