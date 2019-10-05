Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 34,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,106. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $492.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 48.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

