Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STL. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 697,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,077. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 773,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 60,445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,874,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.