Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $372.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 48,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,634.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sterling Construction by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

