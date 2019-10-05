Stipend Trading Up 57.2% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $451,954.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00854722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031805 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00207060 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006002 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,300,744 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

