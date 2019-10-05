Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,280 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,280 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCI. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 487,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 207,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,423. SRC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.12 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRCI shares. Capital One Financial raised SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered SRC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.