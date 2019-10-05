Storeum (STO) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Storeum has a market capitalization of $440,934.00 and approximately $610.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Storeum token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000418 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005483 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000610 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Storeum

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,257,465 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

