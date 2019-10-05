STRAKS Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $46,501.00 and $33.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,103.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.02168333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02737945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00701094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00696459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00056774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00453634 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012384 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

