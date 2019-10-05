STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) versus Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:REPR) Financial Analysis

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Repro-Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 1.93 -$18.83 million N/A N/A Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 8.62 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences N/A N/A N/A Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Repro-Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.57%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Repro-Med Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

