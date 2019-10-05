Stronghold USD (USDS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,096.00

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Stronghold USD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold. Stronghold USD has a market cap of $408,412.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stronghold USD has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stronghold USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00191983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01018604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090360 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Stronghold USD Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg. The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd.

Stronghold USD Token Trading

Stronghold USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stronghold USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stronghold USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.